Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $25.52 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,215 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy comprises 0.2% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $25,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.10.

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $74.55. The stock had a trading volume of 64,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.22%.

In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

