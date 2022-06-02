Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $21.64 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 266.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,106 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Cummins worth $21,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.30.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,207. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.10.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Cummins Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

