Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $19.86 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,969 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $19,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,101,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,819,000 after purchasing an additional 665,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,575,000 after purchasing an additional 417,473 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

NYSE:SPOT traded up $6.50 on Thursday, reaching $116.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,431. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $305.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of -161.42 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.32.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $153.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.31.

Spotify Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.