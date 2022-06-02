Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $19.40 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of FactSet Research Systems worth $19,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,096,000 after buying an additional 72,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,770,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS traded up $8.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $383.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.65 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.28.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.72%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $565,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Redburn Partners began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

