Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bancreek Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,745,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,548,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $68.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,346.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,877. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,455.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,668.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,282 shares of company stock valued at $21,681,939 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,302.28.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

