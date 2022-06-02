Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 403 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $17,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG traded up $15.67 on Thursday, hitting $1,390.39. 5,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,809. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,230.91 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,454.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1,536.51.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,941.68.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.