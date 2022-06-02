Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 17,798 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 320.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $628.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,519. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $519.32 and a 12-month high of $748.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $663.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $666.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

