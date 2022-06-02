Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2,687.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 78,083 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for about 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of United Rentals worth $26,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in United Rentals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in United Rentals by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 93,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,199,000 after acquiring an additional 39,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.42.

URI stock traded up $4.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $298.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,352. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.76 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.07 and its 200-day moving average is $326.27.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

