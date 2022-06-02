Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for approximately 0.2% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $24,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Snowflake by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,868,000 after buying an additional 1,944,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Snowflake by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after buying an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Snowflake by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,384,000 after buying an additional 290,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.86.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNOW stock traded up $12.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.00. 160,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,822,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.93 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.61. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

