Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 237,185 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 162.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,185 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for 0.2% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $25,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,430,000 after purchasing an additional 271,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,951,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,117,000 after purchasing an additional 490,102 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,459,000 after purchasing an additional 966,619 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.97. 112,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day moving average is $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

