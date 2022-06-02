Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 20,461 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,461 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $22,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian stock traded up $15.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,347. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.83.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

