Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 199,600 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 297.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,600 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $23,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Marvell Technology by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRVL traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.79. 375,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,308,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.61.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,704 shares of company stock valued at $14,801,033. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

