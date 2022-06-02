CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 906,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.70% of CubeSmart worth $464,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1,690.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 206,212 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 186.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUBE stock opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.50. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $57.34.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 163.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

