CTS (NYSE:CTS) Shares Gap Down to $41.19

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.19, but opened at $40.08. CTS shares last traded at $40.08, with a volume of 2,996 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised CTS from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CTS had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.53%.

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CTS by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,983,000 after acquiring an additional 113,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CTS by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,887,000 after acquiring an additional 51,223 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CTS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 25,153 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CTS by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in CTS by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,251,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,287,000 after acquiring an additional 189,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

