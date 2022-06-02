Crust Tops One Day Volume of $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004420 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.06 or 0.00403838 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004260 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00171091 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.