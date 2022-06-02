Crowny (CRWNY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $113,413.00

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Crowny has a total market cap of $803,934.32 and approximately $113,413.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crowny alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,601.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,586.81 or 0.32190171 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00424559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031620 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008740 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.