Crow s Nest Holdings LP Acquires New Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Crow s Nest Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,798,000. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 13.0% of Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $884,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.33.

Shares of TDG traded up $10.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $611.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,313. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $613.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.67. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $531.23 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.