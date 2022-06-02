CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 50,835 shares.The stock last traded at $22.60 and had previously closed at $22.15.

CAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $840.46 million, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 50.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 259.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Articles

