Critical Comparison: 908 Devices (MASS) & Its Competitors

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare 908 Devices to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

908 Devices has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 908 Devices’ peers have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 908 Devices and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 908 Devices $42.21 million -$22.17 million -16.13 908 Devices Competitors $2.66 billion $435.24 million 11.42

908 Devices’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than 908 Devices. 908 Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares 908 Devices and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 908 Devices -56.68% -15.20% -12.07% 908 Devices Competitors -3,288.70% 4.83% 1.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of 908 Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 908 Devices and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 908 Devices 0 0 1 0 3.00 908 Devices Competitors 154 691 955 28 2.47

908 Devices presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.42%. As a group, “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.36%. Given 908 Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

908 Devices beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

908 Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc., a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

