Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Position Decreased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 21,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $541,186.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 157,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,983.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,321,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,233,331.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,075 shares of company stock worth $4,775,854. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.43. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

