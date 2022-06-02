Crestline Management LP Purchases 75,769 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Crestline Management LP lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 195.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,769 shares during the period. XPO Logistics accounts for 0.7% of Crestline Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Crestline Management LP owned 0.10% of XPO Logistics worth $8,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 360.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XPO traded up $4.42 on Thursday, hitting $55.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,530. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $67.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

