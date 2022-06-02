Crestline Management LP Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Lam Research by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Lam Research by 57.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after purchasing an additional 98,641 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Lam Research by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Lam Research by 18.3% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $669.45.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $12.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $517.96. 21,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,731. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $442.53 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $492.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $576.22.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.