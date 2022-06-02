Crestline Management LP Invests $4.44 Million in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,260,000 after buying an additional 4,586,593 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,609,000 after purchasing an additional 784,566 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,388,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,364,000 after purchasing an additional 700,243 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DD stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.35. 55,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,326. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.68. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $86.28.
DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.
DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.
DuPont de Nemours Profile (Get Rating)
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
