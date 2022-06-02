Crestline Management LP Invests $4.44 Million in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,260,000 after buying an additional 4,586,593 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,609,000 after purchasing an additional 784,566 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,388,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,364,000 after purchasing an additional 700,243 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.35. 55,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,326. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.68. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

DuPont de Nemours Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.