Crestline Management LP Invests $25.66 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 216,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,659,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.9% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,554,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 126,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 28,924 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 40,902 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.17. 399,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,099,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.97.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

