Crestline Management LP Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Crestline Management LP increased its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45,367 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP owned 0.19% of Rambus worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 609,340 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 183.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,103,000 after acquiring an additional 557,270 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $5,302,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rambus by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,030,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after purchasing an additional 167,192 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Rambus stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,254. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 8,313 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $210,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,417.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,487 shares of company stock worth $4,605,741. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

