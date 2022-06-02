Crestline Management LP Has $5.17 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in KLA by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in KLA by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,769,000 after buying an additional 160,475 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,676,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $10.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $367.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,987. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $287.44 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.75.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

