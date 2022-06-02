Crestline Management LP Decreases Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Crestline Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,784 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hologic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,584,000 after purchasing an additional 423,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,486,000 after buying an additional 398,923 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,894 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hologic by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,346,000 after acquiring an additional 404,349 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,511. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.92.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

