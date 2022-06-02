Crestline Management LP Buys 105,725 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Crestline Management LP increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 255.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,725 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Corteva by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.63. 89,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,387,087. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.47. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

