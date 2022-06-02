Crestline Management LP Acquires New Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,106,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,532,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Polarity Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $2,106,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Shares of NYSE:S traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.64. 130,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,095. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,377 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $96,615.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,153.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239 in the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

