Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Gap Up to $10.25

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $11.56. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 5,483 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRDO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.62.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.35 million. Credo Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $125,306,000. Mass Ave Global Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $65,983,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,191,000. Finally, Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $21,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

