Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Announces Earnings Results

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $37.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Credo Technology Group updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

CRDO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. 437,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,358. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

