Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.88. 201,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,702. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $3.61.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
