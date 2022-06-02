Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,893 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.29% of Cboe Global Markets worth $39,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.09.

CBOE stock opened at $112.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.31.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices.

