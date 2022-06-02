Credit Suisse AG Purchases 171,199 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,218,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,199 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.37% of Juniper Networks worth $43,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,150,000 after buying an additional 432,592 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,869,000 after buying an additional 2,893,408 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,877,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $96,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,306. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $30.75 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

