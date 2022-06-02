Credit Suisse AG Has $38.61 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Dover worth $38,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Dover by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Dover by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $132.78 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.04 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

