Credit Suisse AG Buys 186,428 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,428 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Masco worth $35,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Masco by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,122 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAS stock opened at $55.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.66.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

