Credit Suisse AG Acquires 488,793 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,682,416 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 488,793 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $41,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $3,490,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 285,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 50,711 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.