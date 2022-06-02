Credit Suisse AG Acquires 152,467 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707,444 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,467 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $46,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,734,000 after buying an additional 1,454,740 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,792,000 after buying an additional 2,670,315 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in HDFC Bank by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,285,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,237,000 after purchasing an additional 805,691 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,050,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,665 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,921,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,719,000 after purchasing an additional 98,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDB opened at $58.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.522 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

