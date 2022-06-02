Cream Finance (CREAM) One Day Volume Tops $4.62 Million

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for $22.60 or 0.00074728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $13.93 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

