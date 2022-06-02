Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) and iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Financial Contrast

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) and iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of Couchbase shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Couchbase shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of iSign Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Couchbase and iSign Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Couchbase 0 2 6 0 2.75 iSign Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Couchbase currently has a consensus target price of $27.86, suggesting a potential upside of 92.12%. Given Couchbase’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Couchbase is more favorable than iSign Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Couchbase and iSign Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Couchbase N/A N/A N/A iSign Solutions -155.30% N/A -591.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Couchbase and iSign Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Couchbase $123.54 million 5.23 -$58.23 million N/A N/A iSign Solutions $1.01 million 6.02 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

iSign Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Couchbase.

Summary

Couchbase beats iSign Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Couchbase (Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc. provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments. It also provides Couchbase Mobile, an embedded NoSQL database for mobile and edge devices that enables an always-on experience with high data availability, even without internet connectivity, as well as synchronization gateway that allows for secure data sync between mobile devices and the backend data store. The company sells its platform through direct sales force and an ecosystem of partners. It servs governments and organizations, as well as enterprises in various industries, including retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, financial services and insurance, software and technology, gaming, media and entertainment, and industrials. The company was formerly known as Membase, Inc. and changed its name to Couchbase, Inc. in February 2011. Couchbase, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About iSign Solutions (Get Rating)

iSign Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enables businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes. The company's products include SignatureOne Ceremony Server to facilitate end-to-end management of multi-party approvals for PDF and XHTML documents; and iSign Console that allows users to upload documents for signature, select signers, and signature methods, as well as manages and enforces document workflow for routing, reviewing, signing, and notifications. Its products also comprise iSign Enterprise that incorporates the features and function of the ceremony server and the console; and iSign Family, such as iSign Mobile for signing on iOS and Android mobile devices, iSign Forms for integrated use of templates and forms, and iSign Live patent-pending co-browsing solution for simultaneous browsing signature ceremonies. In addition, the company offers Sign-it, a family of desktop software products that enable the real-time capture of electronic and digital signatures, as well as their verification and binding within a set of applications; and iSign Toolkits, a suite of application development tools for electronic signature capture, encryption, and verification in custom applications and Web-based processes. It serves financial service industry end-users, resellers, and channel partners serving the financial service industry primarily in North America, the ASEAN region, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Communication Intelligence Corporation and changed its name to iSign Solutions Inc. in December 2015. iSign Solutions Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

