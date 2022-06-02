COTI (COTI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18.79 Million

COTI (COTI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $129.27 million and $18.79 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get COTI alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 74.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $879.38 or 0.02877705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 1,012.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.00449135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00032699 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000276 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,141,495 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for COTI is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.