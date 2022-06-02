Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 224,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 64,939 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 272,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at $222,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCC opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $378.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

