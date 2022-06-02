Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 425.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Stratasys by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSYS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stratasys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Stratasys Profile (Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.