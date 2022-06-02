Corton Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,874 Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,874 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,917,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 98.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,529 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 39,513 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEVI opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

LEVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $268,654.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,088.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

