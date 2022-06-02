Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $279,000 Investment in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 197.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1,080.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 154.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNX. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

NYSE:CNX opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

