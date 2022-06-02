Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $241,000 Investment in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,041 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $933,850.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,565 shares of company stock worth $3,435,419 over the last three months. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

