Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MRC Global by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,685,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,379 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after buying an additional 1,663,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,871,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after buying an additional 683,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 604,623 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRC opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.48 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRC shares. StockNews.com cut MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

