Corton Capital Inc. Invests $247,000 in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,288 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $784.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.06%.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

