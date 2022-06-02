Corton Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at $126,000.

VVNT opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $392.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

