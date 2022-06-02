Cortex (CTXC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.00 Million

Cortex (CTXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Cortex coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $28.46 million and approximately $13.00 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 195,822,788 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

